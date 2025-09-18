Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46; Kamal Haasan, Karthi pay emotional tribute: 'It aches to see..'

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, named new CEO of Turning Point USA

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's ouster from sequel: 'Can't change what happened but...'

Fake Pakistan football team arrested in Japan, deported after visa scam sparks security alert

Viral video: Kerala men perform stunning semi-classical dance on ‘Garaj Garaj’, internet applauds

Salman Khan said Aishwarya Rai 'apne aap ko bahut khoobsurat samajhti hai', reveals Himani Shivpuri: 'He used to come every night and...'

Who is Samir Modi, Lalit Modi's brother, arrested in Delhi on rape charges?

Russia issues BIG statement on US tariff threats for India, China: 'Talking to them...'

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster animated film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46; Kamal Haasan, Karthi pay emotional tribute: 'It aches to see..'

Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's ouster from sequel: 'Can't change what happened but...'

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin on Deepika Padukone's ouster from sequel

Fake Pakistan football team arrested in Japan, deported after visa scam sparks security alert

Fake Pakistan football team arrested in Japan, deported after visa scam sparks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's ouster from sequel: 'Can't change what happened but...'

After Deepika Padukone's ouster from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, the film's director Nag Ashwin took to his Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic post.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 10:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's ouster from sequel: 'Can't change what happened but...'
Nag Ashwin on Deepika Padukone's ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Deepika Padukone has been shockingly removed from the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, the 2024 mythological epic sci-fi action film that also featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and grossed Rs 1042 crore crore worldwide. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies made the official announcement on Thursday morning.

Nag Ashwin on Deepika Padukone's ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

In evening, the director Nag Ashwin has seemingly responded to Deepika's exit from the second part of the film. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a clip of Lord Krishna's entry from his 2024 film, and wrote a cryptic post that read, "You can’t change what happened, but you can choose what happens next." It is being speculated that his post is directed towards Deepika.

Nag

Meanwhile, the makers' announcement about removing Deepika from the film read, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

What were Deepika Padukone's demands that led to her exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel?

As per reports, reasons behind Deepika's exit from the sequel are her demands for 7-hour shoot day and 25% increment in the fees from what she was paid for the first part. She also demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food for her entourage consisting of 25 people. The two parties tried to negotiate finances, but the talks fell through.

Deepika Padukone was removed from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit earlier this year

Earlier this year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also removed Deepika Padukone from her upcoming film Spirit with Prabhas. As per reports, Deepika had asked for 8-hour shoot day for Spirit, which Vanga had refused. Later, the Kabir Singh director replaced her with Triptii Dimri, who had played a brief role in his 2023 blockbuster Animal.

READ | Did Aryan Khan take a dig at Sameer Wankhede in The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Netizens say 'roasted him so bad'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Duo performs stunning Bharatanatyam on Bollywood classic 'Mere Dholna', netizens say 'this is where I stop...'
Viral video: Duo performs stunning Bharatanatyam on Bollywood classic 'Mere Dhol
Meet Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar's actress who tried to kill herself 7 times, was 'forced' to do intimate scenes, claimed to be under influence of..., name is...
Meet Mohanlal, Akshay's actress who tried to kill herself 7 times, she is...
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Kajol cracks up Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, calls Aryan Khan's show...; shares unseen photos from premiere night
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Kajol cracks up Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn
SBI Bank Robbery: Rs 20 crore gold, Rs 8 crore cash looted in Karnataka's Vijayapura, search ops underway; 2nd bank heist in 4 months
SBI Bank Robbery: Rs 20 crore gold, Rs 8 crore cash looted in Karnataka
Ashish Kapoor makes FIRST statement after getting bail in rape case: 'This is a testament that...'
Ashish Kapoor makes FIRST statement after getting bail in rape case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE