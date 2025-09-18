Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's ouster from sequel: 'Can't change what happened but...'

After Deepika Padukone's ouster from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, the film's director Nag Ashwin took to his Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic post.

Deepika Padukone has been shockingly removed from the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, the 2024 mythological epic sci-fi action film that also featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and grossed Rs 1042 crore crore worldwide. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies made the official announcement on Thursday morning.



Nag Ashwin on Deepika Padukone's ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

In evening, the director Nag Ashwin has seemingly responded to Deepika's exit from the second part of the film. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a clip of Lord Krishna's entry from his 2024 film, and wrote a cryptic post that read, "You can’t change what happened, but you can choose what happens next." It is being speculated that his post is directed towards Deepika.





Meanwhile, the makers' announcement about removing Deepika from the film read, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."



What were Deepika Padukone's demands that led to her exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel?

As per reports, reasons behind Deepika's exit from the sequel are her demands for 7-hour shoot day and 25% increment in the fees from what she was paid for the first part. She also demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food for her entourage consisting of 25 people. The two parties tried to negotiate finances, but the talks fell through.



Deepika Padukone was removed from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit earlier this year

Earlier this year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also removed Deepika Padukone from her upcoming film Spirit with Prabhas. As per reports, Deepika had asked for 8-hour shoot day for Spirit, which Vanga had refused. Later, the Kabir Singh director replaced her with Triptii Dimri, who had played a brief role in his 2023 blockbuster Animal.

READ | Did Aryan Khan take a dig at Sameer Wankhede in The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Netizens say 'roasted him so bad'