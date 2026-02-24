Kalki 2 starts filming in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan: 'Working together after ages'

While Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan will return for the sequel of the 2024 epic mythological sci-fi action blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone has been dropped from the much-awaited film. Nag Ashwin, who helmed the first part, is also directing Kalki 2.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared behind the scenes photos with Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan from the sets of Kalki 2, which marks their first project together since Geraftaar in 1985. In a post on his official blog on Tumblr, the 83-year-old said he has begun shooting for the project, which is a follow-up to the 2024 Telugu blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

"Meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN...we shall be working together after ages...last in Giraftar," Bachchan wrote. In the photos, the two cinema icons are seen sharing a warm hug, with Bachchan dressed as Ashwatthama, the character he essayed in the first part that earned Rs 615 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1042 crore at the worldwide box office.

Inspired by Hindu scriptures, Kalki 2898 AD served as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe in 2024. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film followed a group of people set out to save a woman pregnant with Lord Vishnu's tenth and final avatar, Kalki, from an evil supreme god-king, Yaskin. The epic mythological sci- fi action film, directed by Nag Ashwin, featured Prabhas as Bhairava/Karna, Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Haasan as Supreme Yaskin and Deepika Padukone as Sumathi aka SUM-80.

In September 2025, the production house Vyjayanthi Films made a shocking announcement that Deepika will not be a part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. "This is to officially announce that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works", their statement read.

As per reports, reasons behind Deepika's exit from Nag Ashwin's sequel were her demands for 7-hour shoot day and 25% increment in the fees from what she was paid for the first part. She also demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food for her entourage consisting of 25 people. The two parties tried to negotiate finances, but the talks fell through.

