'Kalank' Song Tabaah Ho Gaye: Watch it for Madhuri Dixit's enchanting moves

On Monday, Karan Johar made Madhuri Dixit fans very excited when he announced that the song picturised on her will be out today. The track titled 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' is solely Madhuri Dixit song and it's finally out now. 'Tabaah Ho Gaya' is set in the huge set where a beautiful Bahaar Begum is seen walking in an orange Anarkali suit looking mesmerising as ever. The song starts with an emotional Madhuri dancing gracefully.

In the video, it can be seen that Bahaar Begum is a heartbroken woman, who hasn't danced for many years. She narrates her whole life story in this song and one can not take their eyes off Madhuri in this two-minute long video. Her minute expressions and Kathak are the highlights of the song and it definitely looks like a part of the narrative in the movie 'Kalank'.

Check out the video of 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' below:

Talking about the song, it's crooned by none other than Shreya Ghoshal and choreographed by Saroj Khan, who reunited with Madhuri after many years. It is also co-choreographed by Remo D'Souza. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while the music is composed by Pritam.

Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan. Apart from Madhuri, the period film stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The film also has special dance numbers by Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani. It is slated to release on April 17, 2019.