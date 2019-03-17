'Kalank' first song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' teaser: Gear up for a beautiful dance song with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Alia Bhatt has been a stunner as Roop from Kalank. Right from the first look to poster to teaser and more, the actress has managed to leave us as spellbound as Madhuri Dixit-Nene in the film. Alia is expected to be romantically paired with Varun Dhawan in the film.

The equation between Alia and Varun in Kalank is quite unusual. If the teaser is anything to go by, then even though she is in love with Varun, she still is about to tie the knot with Dev Chaudhry aka Aditya Roy Kapur and not Zafar, played by Varun.

The makers of Kalank have now released the first glimpse of their very first song from the film. This song is titled 'Ghar More Pardesiya' and features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in back and long shots. One shot of Alia even sees her showing off her Kathak dance moves. The song might also feature Madhuri Dixit-Nene, making it one of the most-awaited songs in recent times.

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar, co-producer of the film wrote, "#GharMorePardesiya out TOMORROW! #Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @ipritamofficial @remodsouza #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies @ZeeMusicCompany"

The song is composed by renowned music director Pritam. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The movie, produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on April 17 this year.