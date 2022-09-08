Kala Chashma original singer Amar Arshi mocks Badshah for 'taking credit of his song'

Amar Arshi-Kala Chashma-Badshah

Popular song Kala Chashma was a hit party number in the 90s. The remixed version of the song used in Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif's Baar Baar Dekho (2016) gave a new life to the song, and it became a chartbuster for music lovers. Recently, the song has caught foreigners' attention, and the popularity of the song has gone to another level.

Although the song has found its listeners even after decades of its release, the singer of the original song Amar Arshi isn't happy with its success. Arshi made a statement in which he stated that after getting enormous success, he was sidelined and rapper Badshah took the entire credit for it. For the unversed, Badshah remixed the song and retained its vocals of Amar.

Recently while speaking to Hindustan Times, Amar stated that Badshah never mentioned his name in any of the interviews about the song, and he took all the credit that was meant to be shared with him. He further added, "After the song was first released, I got a lot of calls from people in the industry to congratulate me on the track’s success. But the fame eventually wore off for me after a few days, while Badshah continued to enjoy it.”

Kala Chashmah is ruling the digital world. There are several trending reels on the song, and it's just getting increased with each passing day. As per the report of Koimoi, the original singer was unaware of royalties, and despite the song earning huge money, Arshi stated that he couldn't reap any benefit from it.