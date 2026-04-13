Kakbhushundi: Man behind Baahubali, Robot, Coolie's VFX backs another mythology sci-fi adventure with Balika Vadhu's Gouraa Singhh

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BOLLYWOOD
Directed by Saagar Singhh, the outsider who assisted Christopher Nolan in Tenet, will now bring a comic mythology sci-fi adventure, backed by the man behind the VFX of Enthiran, Baahubali: The Beginning, Jailer, and Coolie.
In the day and age of visual spectacles, including Kalki 2898 AD, Brahmastra, Ramayana, a new high-concept film, Kakbhushundi, has been announced, which promises to strike a balance of mythology, science fiction, mystery, and emotion. The film explores how an ordinary life can be pulled into an extraordinary cosmic design.
What is Kakbhushundi?
The 18-minute announcement video is a short film, giving a glimpse of the vision. Suryansh, a humble café worker, encounters Bethany, whose cold behaviour confuses him. Unseen forces manipulate the moment from the shadows. Outside, a mysterious stranger hints at secrets from another world. Suddenly, a golden beam engulfs Suryansh, transporting him into a surreal realm where he meets Kakbhushundi—a cosmic entity who reveals his true purpose and assigns him a dangerous mission. Meanwhile, in the real world, Anand and Meghana are drawn into the mystery as parallel realities begin to collide.
Kakbhushundi is directed by the man who assisted Christopher Nolan
The film is directed by Saagar Singhh, an international filmmaker. His international exposure—including working alongside Christopher Nolan on Tenet—has deeply influenced his cinematic approach, bringing discipline, calmness, and resourceful storytelling into his vision.
Backing this project are actor-producers Gouraa Singhh and Nabil Parkar. Gouraa, known for her performances in Balika Vadhu and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, steps into production. Her transition behind the camera is driven by years of observing on-set dynamics and a desire to bring positive change to team culture. Nabil Parkar, widely recognised for his presence across television, films, and music entertainment formats, including Wagle Ki Duniya and multiple hip-hop music videos, brings his creative backing to
What makes Kakbhushundi more special?
The film’s visual effects are handled by VFX supervisor Junaid Ullah, who's known for his work in Enthiran (Robot in Hindi), Baahubali: The Beginning, Jailer, and Coolie. For Kakbhushundi, he is leading a team of 125 VFX artists, who have reportedly worked extensively to craft even a 20-second special effects sequence, highlighting the scale, detailing, and ambition behind the film’s interdimensional visuals. Kakbhushundi is scheduled for May 30, 2028, release.