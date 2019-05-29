Kajol visits ailing mother Tanuja at Lilavati soon after her father-in-law Veeru Devgan's demise

Ajay Devgn's dad and veteran action director Veeru Devgan passed away on Monday at the age of 85. The actor and Kajol were seen outside their residence while several celebrities headed to pay the last respects. The Devgn family had also released a statement which read as, "With profound Grief and sorrow, We regret to inform that Mr.Veeru Devgan, Veteran Action Master and Father of Actor Ajay Devgn passed away this Morning. The funeral was held at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6:00 pm on 27th May 2019."

On Tuesday night, Kajol was clicked outside Lilavati Hospital while making her way to the car. Reports have it, the actor was heading to meet her mother Tanuja, who is currently undergoing treatment at the city hospital. A popular paparazzo photographer shared the photo on his Instagram page which made people worried.

Talking about the incident, a source stated to Spotboye, "Yes. Tanuja is unwell. She has been admitted to a hospital. She is better now, and should return home in the next 2 - 3 days."

This is not the first time, Kajol's mom Tanuja was admitted to hospital. Last year, in the month of November, she underwent treatment after complaining of breathing problem.

Meanwhile, talking about Veeru Devgan, Ajay's father was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He has also choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films including Ajay's film Hindustan Ki Kasam.