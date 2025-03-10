Headlined by Kajol and produced by Ajay Devgn, the mythological horror film Maa will release in cinemas on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali languages.

On Monday, March 10, Kajol surprised his fans as she unveiled the motion poster of her upcoming film Maa on her Instagram. Along with the small clip, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress announced Maa's release date and wrote, "Hell is here...so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you."

Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, the mythological horror film explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama. Starring Kajol in and as Maa, the film also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Kajol's husband and mutiple National Award-winning actor Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is set for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages.

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in the thriller drama Do Patti. The film, which also starred Kriti Sanon in a double role, marked the Bollywood debut of Shaheer Sheikh and directorial debut of Shashanka Chaturvedi. Do Patti was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on Netflix in October last year.

Apart from Maa, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress also has another film titled Maharagni lined up for release. The action thriller also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Samyuktha Menon. Maharagni is directed by the Telugu filmmaker Charantej Uppalapati in his Hindi directorial debut.