Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships: 'Proves that Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar cheated on them'

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are facing huge backlash for normalising cheating and "justifying Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's deeds."

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are currently seen hosting celebrity talk show Too Much With Kajol & Twinkle. One of the moments from its latest fifth episode, featuring Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor as the guests, has gone viral on social media, in which the hosts actresses are seen supporting physical infidelity in the relationships.

Too Much With Kajol & Twinkle features a segment called This Or That in which the guests and the hosts have to pick a side among the two choices asked to them. In the same segment when it was asked to four of them if emotional infidelity was worse than physical infidelity, Janhvi was the only sane person who refused to pick a side and said both are unacceptable. While Karan, Kajol, and Twinkle stated that it's fine to cheat on your partner physically, but not emotionally. Twinkle even said, "Raat gayi baat gayi."

This clip found its way to popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip where Kajol and Twinkle received huge backlash for "normalising cheating." One of them said, "This obviously proves that their husbands Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar cheated on them", while another added, "So sad that they’ve been cheated on so much that they’ve accepted it as part of their happy marriage." "How pathetic that Twinkle and Kajol have had to tell themselves physical infidelity is okay to deal with because their husbands have cheated them over the years", read a comment. Another said, "They are just openly acknowledging the deeds of Ajay and Akshay."

Conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, Too Much With Kajol & Twinkle is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes drop each Thursday at 12 am. The previous four episodes have featured Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and Govinda and Chunky Panday.

