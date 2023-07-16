Headlines

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance in black attire to 'Deedar De' sets temperature soaring

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

In a recent interview, Kajol joked about enquiring about the 'real' collection of Pathaan from its lead star, Shah Rukh Khan. And netizens got divided.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has set the box office on fire, and till now, it is Bollywood's highest-grossing film of 2023. Khan's co-star and friend Kajol is quite intrigued to know how much his last film actually made, and her query has divided the netizens. While promoting her newly-released series, The Trail- Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka, Kajol interacted with the media, and in one of the interviews, Kajol expressed her wish to know Pathaan's 'real' collections. 

While speaking to a media portal, the interviewer asked Kajol a question, "What would you like to ask Shah Rukh Khan?" Thinking about it for a while, Kajol said in an intriguing manner, " I would ask him, How much did #Pathaan really make?" and laughed out loud. 

One thing you would like to ask SRK?
The clip from the interview has gone viral on the internet. While a few netizens are calling Kajol's reply a smart answer, other few have taken this as a dig on SRK's last film. A few sensitive fans of Khan have taken this as an offence, and they even trolled the actress. 

A netizen wrote, " Everyone knows Pathaan is nothing but a scam." Another netizen took a dig at Pathaan's collections and tweeted, "#Kajol making fun of Pathan collections. How dare she denies all those invisible aliens who came from Andromeda galaxy and made Pathan the biggest hit in the multiverse with 1 trillion dollar collections." Self-proclaimed critic, KRK also shared the video, and claimed that Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn has discussed Pathaan's collection with her. "Kajol is making fun of #Pathaan business. This Means Ajay must be discussing with her at home that @iamsrk has given fake collections. This is the real face of Bollywood," KRK tweeted.

Released on January 25, Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan was the fourth instalment in YRF Spy Universe. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in pivotal roles. As Bollywood Hungama reported, Pathaan has collected Rs 543 crore in India.

