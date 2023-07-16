Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

In a recent interview, Kajol joked about enquiring about the 'real' collection of Pathaan from its lead star, Shah Rukh Khan. And netizens got divided.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has set the box office on fire, and till now, it is Bollywood's highest-grossing film of 2023. Khan's co-star and friend Kajol is quite intrigued to know how much his last film actually made, and her query has divided the netizens. While promoting her newly-released series, The Trail- Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka, Kajol interacted with the media, and in one of the interviews, Kajol expressed her wish to know Pathaan's 'real' collections.

While speaking to a media portal, the interviewer asked Kajol a question, "What would you like to ask Shah Rukh Khan?" Thinking about it for a while, Kajol said in an intriguing manner, " I would ask him, How much did #Pathaan really make?" and laughed out loud.

The clip from the interview has gone viral on the internet. While a few netizens are calling Kajol's reply a smart answer, other few have taken this as a dig on SRK's last film. A few sensitive fans of Khan have taken this as an offence, and they even trolled the actress.

india theatre Gatiey Galaxy owner #ManojDesai ji slams #Kajol who in video tired to send farzi negativity on King Khan #Pathaan collection pic.twitter.com/Adn5UbRhZl — Harminder (@Harmindarboxoff) July 16, 2023

HOST :- One thing you would ask Srk about?#KAJOL :- I would ask him, How much did #Pathaan really make??



- Everyone knows Pathaan is nothing but a scam.#KajolOnHotstar #KajolDevgn pic.twitter.com/sEdaqLIOod — PRIYAM SHARMA (@Priyam_Akkian) July 16, 2023

She is nothing without #ShahRukhKhan

SRK sir should stay away from such people

I hate #Kajol https://t.co/L9Aoi2Vo6M pic.twitter.com/Gssr6TtUWZ — SRK Ki Shern (@SrkSherni_02) July 16, 2023

Kajol is making fun of #Pathaan business. Means Ajay must be discussing with her at home that @iamsrk has given fake collections. This is the real face of Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/12bvOIF4X7 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 15, 2023

A netizen wrote, " Everyone knows Pathaan is nothing but a scam." Another netizen took a dig at Pathaan's collections and tweeted, "#Kajol making fun of Pathan collections. How dare she denies all those invisible aliens who came from Andromeda galaxy and made Pathan the biggest hit in the multiverse with 1 trillion dollar collections." Self-proclaimed critic, KRK also shared the video, and claimed that Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn has discussed Pathaan's collection with her. "Kajol is making fun of #Pathaan business. This Means Ajay must be discussing with her at home that @iamsrk has given fake collections. This is the real face of Bollywood," KRK tweeted.

Released on January 25, Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan was the fourth instalment in YRF Spy Universe. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in pivotal roles. As Bollywood Hungama reported, Pathaan has collected Rs 543 crore in India.