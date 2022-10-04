Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kajol tells Jaya Bachchan 'mask nikalna padega' as they pose for photos, hilarious video goes viral

In the clip, Kajol is seen telling Jaya Bachchan, "Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask)," urging her to show her face.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Kajol tells Jaya Bachchan 'mask nikalna padega' as they pose for photos, hilarious video goes viral
Kajol-Jaya Bachchan/Viral Bhayani

After two years of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, Durga Puja festivities have made a grand comeback in India. Actress Kajol is making sure to enjoy this festive season to the fullest.

Every year, she helps her family and cousin Ayan Mukerji's family to organise the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.

On Ashtami, she was seen welcoming several members from the film industry at her Durga Puja pandal. From Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy to Jaya Bachchan, a slew of celebrities marked their presence at the pandal. Several pictures and videos of Kajol from the Ashtami celebration have been doing the rounds on the internet. One of the clips that caught everyone's attention was of Kajol cutely teasing Jaya Bachchan for not removing mask.

In the clip, Kajol is seen telling Jaya, "Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask)," urging her to show her face. Jaya eventually posed for pictures with Kajol sans the mask. The particular moment left many netizens nostalgic as they were reminded of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which Jaya and Kajol play a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

"Hahahha Kajol is the best," a social media user commented. "Kajol in her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham element," another one wrote.

Kajol's cousin and actress Rani Mukerji was also present at the pandal. While Rani chose a yellow silk saree, Kajol looked gorgeous in a floral saree.

The five-day annual festival honours Maa Durga and celebrates her victory over the demon king Mahishasura - which is why the Goddess is also known as Mahishasura Mardini. This year, Durga Puja celebrations started on Saturday, October 1 (Maha Shasthi) and will end on Wednesday, October 5 (Vijayadashami).

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab National Bank WhatsApp banking: Know how to use the service, step-by-step guide
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.