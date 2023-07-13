Headlines

Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

Costs to cut risk of sickle cell disease beyond reach of most in India: Lancet Commission

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'

Kajol can be seen struggling to talk in the video that is going viral on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

Bollywood actress Kajol, on Thursday, was seen struggling to walk in high heels and the video of her is now going viral on social media. In the clip, the actress looks absolutely stunning in a white shirt and a multi-colour skirt.

However, she can be seen taking the help of a girl while walking in high heels. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video on social media and wrote, “Girls can relate 10000%.” Netizens reacted to the video which is now going viral. One of the social media users wrote, “This woman is effortlessly funny.” The second person compared her with Jaya Bachchan and wrote, “Second Jaya Bachchan is here.”

One of the social media users got concerned about the girl who was helping the actress. He wrote, “If she falls, that skinny girl is falling with her.” Another person said, “Why wear such heels that you can't even handle it.”

Meanwhile, Kajol is leaving no stone unturned to promote her debut web series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, which starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14. However, the actress found herself in trouble when she said in an interview that India is being ruled by political leaders with no educational background. The actress was brutally trolled on social media by several netizens and political personalities. After facing backlash, the Dilwale actress has issued a clarification on the whole issue on her Twitter account.

Discussing women empowerment in the country, Kajol said to The Quint, "Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very very slow. Because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education. You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint."

