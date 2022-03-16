Kajol splurges Rs 12 crore to buy two lavish homes in Juhu? Details inside

A lot of stars seem to be eager to banish the post-pandemic gloom by treating themselves to lavish home purchases and Kajol has been bitten by the real estate bug too. What has caught her discerning eye is Ananya, a swanky property by Lotus Developers in Juhu.

The Devgn family has been expanding its real-estate portfolio steadily. Previously, Ajay Devgn was in the news as well for buying a bungalow close to his old abode. Reports now say that Kajol has splurged on not one but two plush flats on the 10th floor of Ananya for about Rs 12 crore.



The total carpet area comes up to around 2000 square ft and the actor is expected to rent the homes out. Even though many stars prefer to reside in sprawling bungalows, they can't resist the allure of high-rise properties if you go by the examples of Kajol and even Amitabh Bachchan who also bought a penthouse not too long ago.

Meanwhile, Kajol, who is known for her great sense of humour, gave a witty reply to a fan when she conducted an AMA session on her Instagram Stories on March 8.

In the interactive session with her fans, the actor had asked her fans to express their pledge on Women's Day. One fan took this opportunity to ask Kajol about her cousin and actor, Rani Mukherjee. The excited fan asked her, "Plz Rani Mukherjee ke baare mai batao woh insta pe kyu nhi h and happy woman's day."

Kajol gave a rib-tickling reply to the fan, which read, "Dialing Rani, this is serious!"

Kajol and Rani have shared the screen space together in films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's among others.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the OTT film, 'Tribhanga'. She will be next seen in the film, 'Salaam Venky'.