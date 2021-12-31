Kajol sizzles in fiery red gown with thigh high slit, wishes New Year with sass - Watch

Actress Kajol is known for her wit and superlative acting chops. Her social media posts showcase the diva's humorous side, and she has struck again. As the whole world is waiting to welcome 2022, The 'Dushman' actress posted her view about the new year which is sassy and hilarious. Kajol posted a reel in which she looks alluring in a fiery red gown with thigh high slit, and in the caption, she said, "Me:- Thank god this year is over... no other way to go but up now. Also me:- Shut up! Don’t jinx it."

Check out Kajol's post

Kajol who was last seen in Netflix's 'Tribhanga' is a proud mommy of Yug and Nysa, and she usually share their pictures on her social media. Talking about her last release, Kajol told Hindustan Times that he shared an extraordinary bond with her mother, actress Tanuja. She further said, "I had the most amazing relationship with her because she is amazing. Everything that she did in my life, every decision that she made, she explained it to me in the way I could understand it. Whether it was my parents breaking up, whether it was going to work or being a working woman. Whatever the bigger points in my life, she sat down, discussed with me, explained it to me, she waited for me to understand, figure things out and accept them before she got up from her chair and said 'discussion over'."

The 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' actress further added that "My mom is amazing. I tell her this also. I am grateful for her upbringing of me. I feel like I am a better person and adult today because of the things she taught me when I was a child. She always spoke to me like she wanted me to be a better adult. If I have done even a quarter of that with my daughter and my son, I think I would have brought up two wonderful kids."