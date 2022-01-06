Headlines

Bollywood

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji breaks silence on her secret wedding rumours

Because she was in a no-network area, Mukerji was unaware of all the rumours circulating on the internet.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Tanisha Mukerji, who is currently in Goa, posted a photo of her feet with toe rings on Tuesday, prompting internet fans to speculate whether the actor had secretly married. Toe rings are an important accessory for married women, according to several remarks. Because she was in a no-network area, Mukerji was unaware of all the rumours circulating on the internet.

 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I like wearing toe rings and I thought it looked good. That’s why, I took a picture and posted it. There’s nothing more to it. Do I need to justify my fashion sense to people? (laughs)”

 

When it comes to marriage, the former ‘Bigg Boss’ competitor acknowledges it is something she is thinking about.. “Of course, everybody thinks about it. My dream wedding keeps changing till I find the dream man to get married,” she quips, and adds, “I’m not breaking all the hearts yet. If and when I tie the knot, I will let the world know it. I’m not a quiet person. It’ll (the wedding) be a fanfare.”

 

She also added, “The whole world knows that I’m single. There’s no need to keep it ambiguous. And I’m happy being single.”

 

Tanishaa is featured in other images from her vacation sporting a sea blue crochet top that she made herself. In lockdown, the actress took use of the opportunity to learn stitching.

 

 

The actor's most recent film was the thriller Code Name Abdul, which came out in December 2020. She got well-known after her appearance on the renowned reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’.

 

Tanishaa has also made a name for herself in the industry with films such as ‘Sarkar’, ‘Sarkar Raj’, ‘Tango Charlie’, and ‘Neil and Nikki’.

