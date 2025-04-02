As Ajay Devgn turned 56 on April 2, his wife Kajol penned a note about Singham actor, and acknowledged his existence by saying, "Thank u for always being older than me."

Ajay Devgn turned 56 on April 2, and his wife, actress Kajol has shut down the separation rumours with a quirky post. During Valentine's Day, Kajol shared her photo on her social media, with the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day to me". Since then, there were rumours that all is not well between U Me Aur Hum stars.

On April 2, Kajol wished her hubby Ajay with a photo on her social media, and wrote, "All the cool people were born in August but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday… Thank u for always being older than me." In the photo, Kajol is seen smiling as Ajay looks at her. Needless to say, the picture speaks volumes about the strong bond they share.

On March 2, the 'Singham' actor turned a year older and celebrated his 56th birthday with his loved ones. Many B-town celebs and Ajay’s close friends from the industry took to social media to wish the actor with heartfelt posts. Wishing the actor, Sidharth Malhotra, shared his photo with Ajay and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Sir, here’s to an amazing year ahead. Big love and hug!”

Sanjay Dutt shared a heartwarming photo featuring him and the ‘Golmaal’ actor, and for the caption he wrote, “Happy Birthday Raju, Wishing you another year of success and happiness. Keep shining, brother.”

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, “Raid 2.” The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film, and it showed Ajay reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. This time, he is determined to expose a massive Rs 4, 200 crore scam through a bold new raid. The teaser also introduces Riteish Deshmukh as a formidable politician, teasing a high-stakes confrontation between his character and Ajay’s Amay Patnaik.

(With inputs from IANS)