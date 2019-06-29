Kajol shares a father-son moment between Ajay Devgn-Yug in the swimming pool and the photo has caught our heart

Kajol recently shared that the Devgn family is on a family vacation. While they have not yet disclosed the location where the family is staying, Kajol has been sharing some great photos from the serene place. She recently shared an image of husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug having a moment.

Ajay Devgn is seen spending some time with his little son Yug in the swimming pool. While topless Ajay looks into one direction, Yug Devgn looks into another. The swimming pool lies across what appears to be a plantation. Sharing the father-son moment, Kajol took to Instagram and wrote, "Thinking about all this glory surrounding us ..... somewhere in the mountains."

Here, take a look at the photo:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn recently completed 19 years of togetherness. The couple became friends when they met on the sets of their movie Hulchul in 1995. Thereon their friendship grew into love and they found solace in one another.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Bollywood movie Helicopter Eela. She is expected to be seen in Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Apart from that, Ajay will also appear in Sooryavanshi, RRR, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Golmaal 5 and a movie by Luv Ranjan, which also features Ranbir Kapoor.