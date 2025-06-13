Kajol opened up about rejecting Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi's 3 Idiots without 'even blinking' and admitted that she doesn't take much time to say no to anything she didn't like.

Kajol is all set to return to the big screen with her new film Maa, a mythological horror drama directed by Vishal Furia. The film is backed by her husband, Ajay Devgn and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and is scheduled to release on June 27.

While promoting the film, Kajol got candid in an interview and shared an interesting behind-the-scenes fact from her career. She revealed that she has often turned down big film offers without thinking twice. “It doesn’t even take a blink for me,” she said. “I don’t bother much before saying no to anything I don’t like.”

One of the films she rejected ended up becoming one of the biggest hits in Bollywood history — 3 Idiots. With a laugh, she said, “Lots of times. Prime example is 3 Idiots.” But Kajol made it clear that she doesn’t regret missing out. In her words, “I feel that those films were theirs, you know, jaise bolte hain na jiska likha hua hai usko hi milta hai... toh I think that I have done very well for myself without them.”

3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor, broke several box office records and became the first Indian film to cross Rs 300 crore in India. Kareena eventually played the role that was first offered to Kajol. Now, with Maa, Kajol is stepping into a new genre, and the film is said to have connections to the Shaitaan universe. Fans are excited to see her in a completely different and intense role. Maa will release in cinemas on June 27.