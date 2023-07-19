Headlines

Kajol reveals how daughter Nysa Devgan reacted when she told her 'I hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself'

Kajol has revealed daughter Nysa Devgan’s hilarious response to her saying that she hopes she also has a daughter exactly like her.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan share a very adorable bond with each other. Recently, the actress revealed how she taunted her daughter with something that her mother Tanuja would often say to her, but was stumped by Nysa's hilarious response to it.

Kajol was recently seen playing a lawyer in the recent courtroom drama series, The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, she spoke about how her mother and veteran actor Tanuja hoped Kajol got a daughter like she was. And also shared her own daughter Nysa Devgan’s response when she told her the same thing after she became a mother. 

When Kajol was asked about being a mother and dealing with the tantrums of her daughter, the actor replied, “My mother was one of those who used to say, ‘I really hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself.’ And I told my daughter the same thing, and my daughter's answer was, 'No, I am having sons because I don't think I can handle a daughter like me.' I was like well, now you know Nysa now you know.”

Toward the end of the interview, Kajol was also asked about Nysa’s plans to enter the film industry. To this, the actor replied, “As of now she has no plans to join the film industry but  when and if she does, I’ll tell you.”

Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn. Apart from 20-year-old Nysa, the couple also have a son Yug Devgan, 12. Nysa has done her schooling in Singapore and further studies from Switzerland. Kajol will be next seen in Kanika Dhillon’s Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon. The film will also mark Kriti's production debut.  

