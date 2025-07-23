Kajol reveals this person convinced her to do Baazigar after she was unsure about the film; it's not Shah Rukh Khan, Abbas-Mustan

It was Kajol's father and late director Shomu Mukherjee, who convincer to do Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan as he told her that Abbas-Mustan are good directors.

The 1993 neo-noir action thriller Baazigar proved to be the breakthrough film for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Shah Rukh's performance as the anti-hero Ajay Sharma, and Kajol's act as the leading lady Priya Chopra (in just her second film) were well-appreciated by the audiences and critics. However, Kajol has now revealed that she had almost rejected the Abbas-Mustan directorial as she was not sure about it, but it was her father and director Shomu Mukherjee, who convinced her to do the film.

Talking to Filmfare, Kajol said, "My dad actually warned me. He said, 'You better be sure what you want to do, because once you put that makeup on, its not going to come off.' I was like 16 at that time and said, 'What nonsense! I am an educated girl, I am a today’s woman. If I choose to leave the films I will leave the films and I will show you. There's no one who can keep me from doing what I want to do'."

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress further added, "He was also a very practical person, very much in the flow of the industry. He was also the person who told me that I must do Baazigar. Because I was not sure whether I should do Baazigar or not. I was like, 'I was really not sure about it. What is this film? What am I doing in the film?' He was like no you must do it these are good directors, I know Abbas-Mustan...That was one film that he told me that I really must do it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in the horror thriller Maa, that hit theatres on June 27. The film, a spinoff of her husband Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan, underperformed at the box office. Her next release is the political thriller Sarzameen that will premiere on JioHotstar this Friday on July 25. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the leading roles.

