Kajol reveals she was chased by paparazzi on bikes, says she is 'constantly on guard': 'Because I'm a star, I can’t...'

Kajol has recounted an incident when paparazzi chased her car on their bikes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Kajol has talked about an incident when she felt her privacy was invaded by the paparazzi. The actor recounted the incident, and also touched upon the fact that actors are often ‘helpless’ to question as it is a part of their job to be presentable in front of the cameras.

Kajor recently marked her web series debut with The Trial, a show that released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The legal drama is a remake of The Good Wife, a popular American show. The actress spoke to a number of media portals while promoting the show and it was in one of the interviews that she touched upon the issue of paparazzi.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Kajol said, “I do think this (the paparazzi culture) is too much right now. It is like a pendulum, it started off, and it’s gaining momentum, gaining momentum, and it’s at the height right now. It has to come down because somewhere down the line we are actors, it’s a question of balance, it will come down.”

The actress expressed her views on the paparazzi culture and said that drawing a line between clicking celebrities at a public place and invading their privacy is the need of the hour. She also shared an incident when she was followed by photographers on a bike while she was going for a shoot. She said, “The other day I was crossing Bandra and these guys must have seen my car. They followed me. I had not gone for a shoot, I had not gone to a public place, I had not gone to a hotel or a restaurant.”

The 48-year-old actress added that how the case would be different if it happened to a common citizen and how they could have registered a complaint in the police station.  She added, “Because I am a star I can’t say, ‘Why are you following me?’ Because I am a star I cannot be threatened by it. Because I am a star I have 7-8 people standing over there with cameras regardless of what I am wearing. I have to be constantly on my guard.”

Other celebrities have also had unsavoury run-ins with paparazzi in the recent past. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli once reacted strongly to when they were secretly clicked while sitting in the balcony of their house. Alia Bhatt also had an angry reaction after a photographer clicked her in her home from the opposite building.

