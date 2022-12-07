Kajol reveals Nysa Devgan was stopped on Singapore bus, tells why

File Photo

Bollywood actress Kajol, in her recent interview, opened up on Nysa Devgn’s fan following across the world. She said Nysa is 'known all over the world' even though she has not started her acting career.

While speaking to Mashable India, Kajol said she thinks when there was no social media, life was much easier for ‘us as children’. She added, “Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today.”

She then revealed that when Nysa was studying in Singapore, a ‘few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph.’ She further said, “So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself.”

While promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky, Kajol said that her daughter Nysa is beautiful, therefore, cameras follow her everywhere. As per the report of Navbharat Times Kajol said, "Social media is part and parcel (of glamour world). She's in the news, because of us.." Kajol further added that Nysa is beautifully attractive, so even the cameras follow her too.

The actress further added that everyone assumes that Nysa should join the industry. Also, she explained that Nysa had come to know about the baggage from a very young age, due to paparazzi culture, and the comments she received. "She has suffered a lot. Now she has grown up, so she is learning to get used to these things." Mrs Devgn added.

On the work front, Kajol, who is known for her work in films like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Gupt, and Dushman, among others, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky.