Kajol reveals most important thing her mother Tanuja taught her about parenting

Kajol is extremely fond of her mother, veteran actor Tanuja, and her teachings. Recently, the 'Tribhanga' actor spilled the beans about the most important parenting advice she received from her mother. Kajol has two children with her husband, actor Ajay Devgn - daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Elaborating on the same, Kajol said that it is important to let children think for themselves and make their own decisions. She added that kids need to find out whether they can be comfortable about facing the consequences of their decisions or not.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol said, "My mother has passed down too many things to me. The most important thing that she passed down to me was, ‘You have to make your children think for themselves.’ I think that was the biggest learning that I took back and that led to everything."

She further added, "They have to learn how to think for themselves, make their own decisions, and find out whether they can live with their consequences or not. That is the only way they will learn whether this decision is the correct thing for them."

Earlier, Kajol had also opened up about her parents, Shomu Mukherjee, and Tanuja's separation when she was only four-and-a-half-year-old.

In a special episode of streaming platform Netflix's Behensplaining, Kajol had said, "My parents separated when I was about four-and-a-half years old and it could have gone very wrong. I have so many friends whose parents are together till today but not in the best spaces. They have not had great childhoods. I loved my father separately, I loved my mother separately and I loved them together as well."

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Kajol had cherished her special bond with her mother Tanuja and said she truly understood her only after she had a daughter. The actress says she realised her mother's sacrifices after having her daughter Nysa.