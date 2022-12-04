Kajol reveals how Nysa Devgn gave up on her captioning skills on Instagram

File Photo

Bollywood actress Kajol, in her recent interview, revealed how her daughter Nysa Devgn gave up on her captioning skills on Instagram. "When I made my debut on social media, everything was under the surveillance of my daughter Nysa. She made it a point to decide my pictures and captions. This drill went on for one or two months and after that, she gave up on me saying that she couldn`t manage me anymore," the actress said.

Kajol, who is known for her work in films like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Gupt, and Dushman, among others, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky. The 48-year-old said her daughter had a lot of problems with her captioning skills for which she stopped handling her social media account.

"She has a lot of problems with the captions I put, and she would complain saying that only I can understand my captions. Though I told her that if she does not want, I would not put such captions, but she said she doesn`t want to do it. So, unfortunately, I am only doing the captioning now," Kajol shared.

Recently Kajol opened up about Nysa having a massive fan following on Instagram and the current paparazzi scenario. While promoting her upcoming film family drama Salaam Venky, Kajol spoke about the effect of their stardom on Nysa. As per the report of Navbharat Times Kajol said, "Social media is part and parcel (of glamour world). She's in the news, because of us.." Kajol further added that Nysa is beautifully attractive, so even the cameras follow her too.

The actress further added that everyone assumes that Nysa should join the industry. Also, she explained that Nysa had come to know about the baggage from a very young age, due to paparazzi culture, and the comments she received. "She has suffered a lot. Now she has grown up, so she is learning to get used to these things." Mrs Devgn added.

Earlier, in another interview, Kajol reacted to Nysa Devgn getting trolled. She admitted that it does sometimes, affects her, therefore, she has ‘actually gone and checked that all these articles on trolling’ but only a few people slam her daughter. She revealed that she keeps on telling Nysa to look into the brighter side and said, “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world. And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?.” (With inputs from IANS)