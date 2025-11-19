Kajol rents out Goregaon property to HDFC for whopping Rs..., will receive a huge sum of Rs... as monthly rent

The retail unit, situated in Bharat Arize, Goregaon, spans 1,817 sq. ft. of carpet area and includes one dedicated parking space.

Kajol Devgan has leased a retail unit in Mumbai's Goregaon to HDFC Bank for a total rental value of Rs 8.6 crore over nine years, as per property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. She had bought the space in March 2025 for Rs 28.78 crore. The retail unit, situated in Bharat Arize, Goregaon, spans 1,817 sq. ft. of carpet area and includes one dedicated parking space, the documents reveal.

The lease was officially registered on November 14, 2025, with a stamp duty of Rs 5.61 lakh and registration fees of Rs 30,000. The agreement also stipulates a security deposit of Rs 27.61 lakh. Square Yards’ analysis shows that the nine-year lease begins in November 2025. The monthly rent is fixed at Rs 6.9 lakh for the first three years, followed by a 15% increase every subsequent three-year term - rising to Rs 7.9 lakh for the next phase and Rs 9.13 lakh for the final phase. This rental structure brings the total lease value to Rs 8.6 crore.

Kajol Devgan’s career spans more than three decades, during which she has excelled across diverse genres and earned numerous accolades, including multiple Filmfare Awards and the Padma Shri for her contributions to Indian cinema. She is celebrated for her iconic roles in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa, and My Name Is Khan.

The actress was last seen hosting the celebrity chat reality show Too Much With Kajol & Twinkle, along with former actress Twinkle Khanna, on Amazon Prime Video. She has been a part of two movies this year - horror thriller Maa and action drama Sarzameen. While the former was a theatrical release, the latter premiered on JioHotstar.

