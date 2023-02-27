Kajol reacts to potential Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remake, says 'you'll always be disappointed...'

Kajol-DDLJ

Kajol has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood, including the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Even after 27 years of release, the film enjoys several re-runs and a cult following among filmgoers. In the age of remakes and adaptations, Kajol does feel that a remake of DDLJ won't be a good idea. The immense popularity of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has inspired a few minds for its remake. Last year, a south-based portal reported that actor Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the remake of the film with producer Aditya Chopra. But it was slammed by Yash Raj Films

As per the report of News18, when she was asked to share her views about the DDLJ remake, Kajol added, "My personal opinion is that I don’t think that films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge should be remade. I feel the same for K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; 2001). I feel that magic can only be created once. If you recreate it, it just fizzles out and it won’t have the same feel." The actress even asserted that the remake will lead to comparisons with the original, and it will leave the audience disappointed to some extent. "You’ll always be disappointed regardless of how well it is portrayed and done. Magic has a feel to it. Films give you that feel. You feel something when you watch them for the first time and nothing replicates that feeling."

Kajol even applauded the revolution of the changing landscape of women in Bollywood, and added, "It’s heartening to see the gender balance being restored." Kajol added that the film industry has always been a male-dominated space due to practical reasons. But It’s delightful for her to see so many women coming up in areas. "That’s the fabulous part of this era," asserted Kajol. On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Revathy-directed Salaam Venky. The actress will next be seen in The Good Wife and Lust Stories 2.