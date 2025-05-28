Rono Mukherjee had also directed two films - Tu Hi Meri Zindagi in 1965 and Haiwan in 1977. He was also the uncle of director Ayan Mukerji and actress Tanishaa Mukerji.

Director Rono Mukherjee, known for his films Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965), passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. Rono was the uncle of renowned Bollywood actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji and the father of Sharbani, Siddharth, and Samrat Mukherjee. He was also the uncle of director Ayan Mukerji and actress Tanishaa Mukerji.

His final rites were attended by his family, Sharbani Mukherji, Samrat Mukerji, Siddharth Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Ayan Mukerji, including his well-wishers, Bharat Dabholkar, Rego B, Rema Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, and Bappa Lahiri, who came to pay their last respects. His funeral took place at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. His last rites were performed by his son, Samrat Mukherjee. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also present at the funeral.

This comes after the passing away of Deb Mukherjee, Ayan Mukerji's father, who died on March 14 this year. Deb Mukherjee's funeral was held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu. Born in Kanpur, Deb Mukherjee was part of the famous Mukherjee-Samarth family, whose involvement with the film industry spans four generations, beginning in the 1930s.

Rono was the eldest of the Mukherjee brothers and the President of North Bombay Durga Puja.

