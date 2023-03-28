Kajol opens up on constant spotlight on daughter Nysa Devgan: 'She has the right to do whatever she wants'

Kajol-Nysa Devgan/File photo

Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids in the Hindi entertainment industry. She regularly remains in the news as she is often spotted partying with multiple other star kids such as Mahikaa Rampal, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others.

In a recent interview, Kajol stated that she feels 'proud' of her daughter. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star said, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Ajay Devgn, while promoting his upcoming actioner Bholaa, also talked about the trolling and abuse that his kids have to face online. Talking to Filmfare, the actor said, "It does bother me a lot because you cannot change that. You really don’t know what to do. Because a lot of the time, there are some things written that are not even true. But if you react, they multiply. So it is a tricky situation."

For the unversed, Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, in Mumbai. She pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She went to Singapore to finish her high school at the United World College of South East Asia. She is reportedly currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Kajol and Ajay have maintained that Nysa does not plan to enter the film industry, but have also added that it is up to her whatever she wishes to do in her career.



READ | Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos