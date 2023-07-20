Kajol gives hilarious response to Ajay Devgn saying 'my wife never accepts she is wrong': 'Have you ever thought about'

Kajol had a fun banter with Ajay Devgn, despite the fact that the latter wasn't present there, in a recent promotional video for her new show The Trial.

Kajol yet again brought out her bubbly and funny side in a recent promotional video for her courtroom drama series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. In a recent Instagram post shared by Disney+Hotstar on their official Instagram handle, Kajol is seen solving “crimes in the name of love” as she took some fan questions about issues in their relationship and offered solutions for them.

Kajol first introduced the video by saying that she was a lawyer in the show but now has turned into a judge. “I love to judge people” she jokes and laughs before she starts reading questions from the people.

Kajol then took the first question from a card that read, “My girlfriend takes pictures of food before eating, should I confront her?” Kajol replied, “Haan bilkul karo (yes of course) confront, and then be ready to eat alone forever.”

The next question was super interesting as it left Kajol in doubt if the question was asked by her own husband actor Ajay Devgn. The question read, “My wife never accepts that she is wrong, how do I change it?”. As soon as she read this question, Kajol asked, “Who sent this? Did my husband send this, I have to check.” And then answered, “Maybe she never is wrong, have you thought about that?”

Then Kajol answered a question about falling in love with a best friend. She said, “Yeh jo kuch kuch ho raha hai na woh bohot bhaari padna hai (This will land you in trouble). Do whatever you have to do but never rehearse I love you with your best friend, trust me that’s my experience.” Kajol then answered more such questions and before ending the video she referred to a dialogue from her famous film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and said, “Bade Bade relationships mein aisi chhoti chhoti trials toh hoti rehti hai (every relationship has to deal with trials).

The Trial was released on 14 July. It is a legal drama that streams on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's American show The Good Wife.