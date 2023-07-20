Kajol gives hilarious response to Ajay Devgn saying 'my wife never accepts she is wrong': 'Have you ever thought about'

Headlines

Meet Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer who announced retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

This Indian cricketer is son of pan seller with Rs 500 income, rejected by Rohit Sharma; now given big break by Agarkar

Mrs India INC 2023: Indore's Chetna Joshi Tiwari wins the beauty pageant

Meet Manav Suthar, India star who outfoxed Pakistan A batters with vicious spin in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Credit Card for self-employed: 10 salient features of FIRST WOW! Card

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

Meet Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer who announced retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

10 cheap countries Indians can visit without visa

Pakistani actors who refused to work in Bollywood films

5 players who once had Dhoni's unwavering support but then disappeared from the game

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Quits BB OTT 2, Says Final Goodbye To The Show? Know What He Has To Say

Kamal Haasan receives warm welcome, flowers from fans ahead of Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con

Sunny Leone reveals the story behind how she got her stage name: 'My mom hated that...'

Cillian Murphy's insane diet of only 'one almond a day' to prepare for Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt reveals details

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kajol gives hilarious response to Ajay Devgn saying 'my wife never accepts she is wrong': 'Have you ever thought about'

Kajol had a fun banter with Ajay Devgn, despite the fact that the latter wasn't present there, in a recent promotional video for her new show The Trial.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kajol yet again brought out her bubbly and funny side in a recent promotional video for her courtroom drama series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. In a recent Instagram post shared by Disney+Hotstar on their official Instagram handle, Kajol is seen solving “crimes in the name of love” as she took some fan questions about issues in their relationship and offered solutions for them.

Kajol first introduced the video by saying that she was a lawyer in the show but now has turned into a judge. “I love to judge people” she jokes and laughs before she starts reading questions from the people. 
Kajol then took the first question from a card that read, “My girlfriend takes pictures of food before eating, should I confront her?” Kajol replied, “Haan bilkul karo (yes of course) confront, and then be ready to eat alone forever.”

The next question was super interesting as it left Kajol in doubt if the question was asked by her own husband actor Ajay Devgn. The question read, “My wife never accepts that she is wrong, how do I change it?”. As soon as she read this question, Kajol asked, “Who sent this? Did my husband send this, I have to check.” And then answered, “Maybe she never is wrong, have you thought about that?”

Then Kajol answered a question about falling in love with a best friend. She said, “Yeh jo kuch kuch ho raha hai na woh bohot bhaari padna hai (This will land you in trouble). Do whatever you have to do but never rehearse I love you with your best friend, trust me that’s my experience.” Kajol then answered more such questions and before ending the video she referred to a dialogue from her famous film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and said, “Bade Bade relationships mein aisi chhoti chhoti trials toh hoti rehti hai (every relationship has to deal with trials).

The Trial was released on 14 July. It is a legal drama that streams on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's American show The Good Wife.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani poses with fans at airport, netizens say 'ye wahi hai jo apne pe work kar raha hai'

Cillian Murphy's insane diet of only 'one almond a day' to prepare for Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt reveals details

'When the team plays as a unit...': Harbhajan Singh reflects on India's World Cup aspirations

Seema Haider lover or spy? From fake ID to ‘Indian’ look, 5 suspicious facts about PUBG love story

Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up to drop debut solo album — May croon for his movie tracks as well

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE