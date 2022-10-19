Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kajol gets brutally trolled for ignoring kid beggar, netizens say 'rupaye ki kami aa gayi'

Although Kajol gave money to one kid beggar, another poor soul came running towards the actress, and the latter ignored him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

Kajol gets brutally trolled for ignoring kid beggar, netizens say 'rupaye ki kami aa gayi'
Kajol

Actors do usually get into situations where they try to escape, but the lenses capture it all. Kajol was spotted shopping in a mall. After the Tribhanga star stepped outside the shopping centre, a little girl started following the actress and asked her to help her monetarily. Mrs Devgn quickly rushed into her car, and the girl was knocking on the window. Kajol quickly toggled her purse, opened the door and gave money to the kid. 

As soon as Kajol gave money to one kid, a little boy rushed in and started asking for money. The Tanhaji star quickly shut her door and ignored him. This gesture didn't go well with the netizens, and they mocked the actress mercilessly. 

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video got uploaded, several users backlashed at the actress for ignoring the little one. A user wrote, "Dusra Rupiye lene aaya to nahi Diya kiya kajal ke pass rs ki kumi aa gay hai..." Another user wrote, "Aapke pass toh itne sari money hai ghar aap inn baccho 100 bhi de de toh koi property nhi chali jayegi aapki mam." One of the user wrote, "abko Dena chahiye tha yr." A netizen said, "Itna famous hone se kya mtlb 100 50 rupye bhi baccho ko nhi de skti." Another netizen wrote, "Uporwla ny aaploguko diyA hain poisa, help koro na, unloguko joiskA kane, pina, ghor ka kuch nA ho." One of the users mocked the actress mocked her saying, "Itne saary paise de diye mujhy dar h kahin kajol kangal na ho gyi ho." 

READ: From Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Best dressed B-Town celebs during Durga Puja, Navratri festivities

However, there were a few other users who supported the actress as well. "I prefer not to give them money, it encourages them to make this their job. Give them something to eat instead of giving them money." Another one wrote, "Inlogoka company rahta hai ye logose bheek magvate hoge aisa muje lagta hai...kyu ki ye log daily kaise itna energetic matlab inko koi khana khailake daily road bhejta hai paida Magne.... Agar kisko dena hai khana fruit do paisa nai." Kajol will soon be seen in The Good Wife. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.