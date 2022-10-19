Kajol gets brutally trolled for ignoring kid beggar, netizens say 'rupaye ki kami aa gayi'

Kajol

Actors do usually get into situations where they try to escape, but the lenses capture it all. Kajol was spotted shopping in a mall. After the Tribhanga star stepped outside the shopping centre, a little girl started following the actress and asked her to help her monetarily. Mrs Devgn quickly rushed into her car, and the girl was knocking on the window. Kajol quickly toggled her purse, opened the door and gave money to the kid.

As soon as Kajol gave money to one kid, a little boy rushed in and started asking for money. The Tanhaji star quickly shut her door and ignored him. This gesture didn't go well with the netizens, and they mocked the actress mercilessly.

Watch the video

As soon as the video got uploaded, several users backlashed at the actress for ignoring the little one. A user wrote, "Dusra Rupiye lene aaya to nahi Diya kiya kajal ke pass rs ki kumi aa gay hai..." Another user wrote, "Aapke pass toh itne sari money hai ghar aap inn baccho 100 bhi de de toh koi property nhi chali jayegi aapki mam." One of the user wrote, "abko Dena chahiye tha yr." A netizen said, "Itna famous hone se kya mtlb 100 50 rupye bhi baccho ko nhi de skti." Another netizen wrote, "Uporwla ny aaploguko diyA hain poisa, help koro na, unloguko joiskA kane, pina, ghor ka kuch nA ho." One of the users mocked the actress mocked her saying, "Itne saary paise de diye mujhy dar h kahin kajol kangal na ho gyi ho."

However, there were a few other users who supported the actress as well. "I prefer not to give them money, it encourages them to make this their job. Give them something to eat instead of giving them money." Another one wrote, "Inlogoka company rahta hai ye logose bheek magvate hoge aisa muje lagta hai...kyu ki ye log daily kaise itna energetic matlab inko koi khana khailake daily road bhejta hai paida Magne.... Agar kisko dena hai khana fruit do paisa nai." Kajol will soon be seen in The Good Wife.