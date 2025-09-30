Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing in viral video after…

We usually see Jaya Bachchan in an angry mood, but Kajol did something that left the veteran actress in splits. Watch the video, and check the comments.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 04:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing in viral video after…
Jaya Bachchan with Kajol
Currently, Kajol is spending more time with her entire family at the Durga Puja pandal. Every year, the pandal organised by the Mukherjee family during Durga Puja is much talked about, and this time too. Although Kajol and her family members are physically present, they did not participate in the puja. Due to three recent deaths in the family, they have been unable to participate. However, they have made an effort to ensure their presence in the Goddess's court. Currently, a video of Jaya Bachchan with Kajol is making the rounds.

Today, on the occasion of Ashtami, Jaya Bachchan once again visited the pandal organised by the Mukherjee family to pay obeisance to Goddess Durga. Jaya had also attended the event on Saptami and was also seen there on Ashtami. While Jaya is often in the news for her serious expression and displeasure, this time, things have taken a turn.

Her laughter was reminiscent of Kajol from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

In a new video that surfaced on social media, Kajol once again holds Jaya Bachchan and poses for the paparazzi. The smile on Kajol's face and her style are reminiscent of Kajol from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." The thing that caught people's attention the most was Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya burst out laughing after listening to Kajol's words.

While posing, Kajol suddenly turns her back to the camera and gestures with her hands while talking to Jaya Bachchan. Kajol is seen laughing a lot during this time. It seems that Jaya too is unable to control herself after listening to Kajol's words and bursts out laughing in front of the camera.

