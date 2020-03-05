Kajol denies rift with Saif Ali Khan over 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' remarks, says 'he has got great sense of humour'

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been doing exceptionally well at the box office but it has been grabbing headlines also because of rumours of a rift between Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn, Kajol over his comments that the film was not historically accurate but populist. In an interview with Zoom, Kajol opened up about the same and said that she was "not at all" upset with him.

"No, not at all! I think he has got a great sense of humour and he just talks and talks and talks. You are supposed to pick and choose what you want to hear out of that," Kajol said, laughing. Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn played the titular role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and she was seen as his wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif essayed the antagonist, Udaybhan Rathod.

During the launch of Sooryavanshi, Ajay too was asked if he was upset with Saif to which he said, "Bohot naaraaz tha. Uske ghar gaya, usko maine bohot maara. Taangein tod di uski, aaj kal chal bhi nahi paa raha hai (I was very upset. I went to his house and beat him up. I broke his legs and he is not even able to walk nowadays). Yeh sab jo khabarein aapko milti hai, pata nahi kahaan se milti hai! Iske baare mein main kya kahoon? Aisa kuch nahi hai (I don’t know where you get such news from! How do I even react to such reports? There is nothing like that)," Ajay said.

For the uninformed, Saif earlier had expressed concern about the altered political narrative of films, "I would like to a part of a film industry that would take a stand that wouldn’t make mass kind of films like that. Films that would rather say ‘hey this is what history is’ rather than mold it to certain kind of belief," he had said.