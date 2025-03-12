Kajol's new real estate investment is part of her strategy to invest in commercial properties. The property is 4,365 square feet and includes five car parking spaces. Kajol finalised the deal at a per-square-foot rate of Rs 65,940, bringing the total to Rs 28.78 crore.

Bollywood actor Kajol, known for her meaty and impactful roles in films, is now also making moves outside of the industry. As per the latest reports, Kajol has invested in a premium commercial property in Mumbai’s Goregaon West. Kajol reportedly spent Rs 28.78 crore on the deal. As per the property records from IndexTap.com, Kajol finalised the purchase of the commercial property on March 6, 2025. The property, Shop No. 2 on the ground floor of Bharat Arize on Linking Road, Bangur Nagar, was sold by Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Kajol's new real estate investment is part of her strategy to invest in commercial properties. The property is 4,365 square feet and includes five car parking spaces. Kajol finalised the deal at a per-square-foot rate of Rs 65,940, bringing the total to Rs 28.78 crore. The actress allegedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.72 crore.

Earlier, in August 2023, Kajol also purchased office space in Oshiwara, Andheri West for Rs 7.64 crore.

On the work front, Kajol, on Tuesday, announced the release date of her forthcoming mythological horror Maa. The much-awaited drama is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on June 27th, 2025.

Maa will star Kajol as the lead, alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in supporting roles. The timeless battle between good and evil is set to arrive in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

Kajol's lineup further includes Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma. She also has Charan Tej Uppalapati's Maharagni- Queen of Queens, along with Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta in the making.

READ | Aamir Khan’s nuanced performance and chiseled body made Ghajini a superhit but he wasn’t the first choice, it was…