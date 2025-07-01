Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's bond is appreciated by fans of all generations; however, for many years, gossip mills have suspected that this has caused some tension between Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Whenever there is any talk of iconic onscreen couples, the names of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are sure to appear. The superstars have worked in some of the most timeless romance films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale, and My Name Is Khan, and are well-known for their effortless chemistry on-screen and their genuine friendship off-screen. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's bond is appreciated by fans of all generations; however, for many years, gossip mills have suspected that this has caused some tension between Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Did Ajay Devgn ever get insecure about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's bond?

However, Kajol has now taken the mantle and has set the record straight in a recent interview. Reacting to whether Ajay Devgn ever felt insecure about her close bond with her frequent co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol told Times Now, "Nothing at all, they were pretty much rumours. Genuinely, nothing really happened. They weren’t like ‘Oh buddy, let’s share a beer,’ but today they truly respect each other."

How is Kajol and Ajay Devgn's relationship now?

Kajol also shared that she and Ajay Devgn do share a certain understanding and respect each other's boundaries. "There’s no awkwardness, that’s a boundary really. As people, we are individuals. I will like some things, he will not like some things, and vice versa. We both decided that that’s fine. As long as I don’t have to sit down and whatever, I am fine, you go ahead, have friends, and do whatever you want," she said.

In the same interview, Kajol also spoke about "camps" in Bollywood and whether directors, actors, and producers practice a bias when casting someone. She said, "I don’t know whether there are camps anymore. There weren’t camps, just friends or certain people who have worked with certain people. More than camps, it was a comfort level of whom you’ve worked and not worked with. I didn’t have a camp; I worked with everybody. The camp system eluded me."

Will Kajol star in any other film this year?

Kajol, who is currently enjoying the success of Maa, will now be seen in Sarzameen, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The thriller film is all set to release on July 25 on JioHotstar.