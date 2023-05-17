Search icon
Kajol believes she looks like daughter Nysa Devgn in AI-generated image, fans agree

Kajol drops an AI-generated image of her, thinks she looks like daughter Nysa Devgn. Fans agree with the actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Kajol believes she looks like daughter Nysa Devgn in AI-generated image, fans agree
Kajol thinks she looks like Nysa Devgn in AI-generated image

Kajol recently shared an AI-generated image on social media and took the internet by storm. The actress revealed who she thinks looks like in the picture and fans couldn’t agree more.

On Wednesday, Kajol took to her Instagram and shared an AI-generated image of her. The actress looked super young and tagged her daughter Nysa Devgn in the post. She captioned the post, “AI and me… any guesses who I look like (The answer is in the person who’s tagged). There are too many eye rolls and not enough emojis…”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Many fans were awestruck by the picture and agreed with the actress that she looks like her daughter in the AI-generated pics. One of the comments read, “Nysa is a spitting image of you.” Another fan wrote, “you are looking beautiful Kajol.” Another commented, “so much look alike..means you both are definitely beautiful.” Another wrote, “no you are not looking like nysa but she looks like you.”

Earlier, Kajol shared the same selfie without AI effects and wrote, “Warning: This selfie may cause excessive double-tapping... including mine (by mistake of course).”

Nysa Devgn’s photos earlier surfaced online wherein she was seen wearing Anita Dongre's Reyah Lehenga with Jabeen Necklace. Her photos in the lehenga took the internet by storm and fans found her to be a ‘copy’ of her mother Kajol.

Talking about her daughter’s popularity, Kajol told Hindustan Times, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes,"

The actress added, “All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky. The actress will be next seen in the movie Sarzameen which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rajesh Sharma and marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. The movie is helmed by Kayoze Irani.

Read In Pics: Kajol's stunning transformation from dusky teenage girl to age-defying diva

 

