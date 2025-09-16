Kajol and Twinkle Khanna REVEAL if Shah Rukh Khan will join them for Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'Woh aayega stage pe toh...'

What stood out was the presence of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on the show, who are all set to appear together as guests in one of the episodes. While everyone loved the Andaz Apna Apna reunion on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, they also questioned the absence of Shah Rukh Khan.

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, friends in real life, are turning hosts for Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, and they hope their fun dynamic resonates with the viewers as they invite celebrity guests like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, and others for fun-filled conversations. Just yesterday, the trailer of the show was launched at a grand event, and snippets from the two hosts' conversation with guests like Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan instantly went viral on social media.

Will Shah Rukh Khan appear as a guest on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show?

What stood out was the presence of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on the show, who are all set to appear together as guests in one of the episodes. While everyone loved the Andaz Apna Apna reunion on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, they also questioned the absence of Shah Rukh Khan from the show's trailer.

During the event, both Kajol and Twinkle Khanna addressed questions about Shah Rukh Khan’s absence from the guest list. When asked if Shah Rukh Khan would appear in the final episode, Kajol said, "It’s a rumour. Confirm it with him, woh aayega stage pe toh puch lena (ask him if he comes on stage)."

Adding context, Twinkle Khanna then said, "I will be honest. Shah Rukh came. We asked him questions. He didn’t answer anything. Then, after some time, I think he wanted to go to the bathroom. So they took him away. And we were quite disappointed. And then we realised we couldn’t get his date. So they had a cardboard cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan. We have that in our bloopers. So we have him."

About Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a Prime Video Original show, produced by Banijay Asia, and is all set to premiere on September 25 in India and across 240+ territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

