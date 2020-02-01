Headlines

Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgn get sunkissed in latest selfies

Kajol took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of selfies posing with daughter Nysa Devgn while going on a drive in Mumbai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 03:13 PM IST

Apart from being an amazing actor, Kajol is also a doting mother to her two kids - daughter Nysa Devgn and son Yug Devgn. The actor is often seen talking about her children during several media interactions. She also talks about how she is juggling between Mumbai and Singapore as her daughter is completing her education there. But during holidays Nysa pays a visit to her parents and spend quality time with her family.

Now, Nysa is in town and Kajol shared her happiness by posing for selfies with her. The actor took to her Instagram page and posted a couple of photos with daughter while getting sunkissed. In the photos, Kajol is seen in a golden outfit, while Nysa is wearing a yellow T-Shirt and blue jeans. They are all smiles for the camera. Kajol captioned the post stating, "On the Mumbai roads after so long with my baby .... #sunshinyday #daughterlove"

Earlier on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, Kajol was asked which of the kids will come to her for love advice. To which she said, "I think Nysa will come to me, and Yug will go to Ajay. Because he is very much like, ‘Oh, my dad is such a cool guy!’ and they discuss these guy things."

Kajol also revealed she is not a controlling parent. The actor shared, "I’m not that much of a controlling parent. I don’t believe that it is conducive to a healthy relationship. And my mother was the complete opposite of it... I was a very differently brought up child, so no, I don’t believe in controlling at all."

