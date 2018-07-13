Kajol and Ajay Devgn, to team up again after 10 years? This time for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay and Kajol were last seen together in U Me Aur Hum, which released in 2008

Last year, when Ajay Devgn announced Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is set to roll on September 25, he made it clear it would be his biggest home production. With heavy VFX work and a budget of around Rs 150 crore, Ajay, who also plays the lead, is expected to pull out all the stops as far as this period war drama directed by Om Raut is concerned. It will chronicle the life of Tanaji Malusare, a Koli military leader in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army, and is expected to depict his heroic fight in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Along with Ajay, the film will also feature an ensemble cast, which the makers are currently finalising. Strong rumours suggest that the search for the leading lady has finally ended.

KAJOL WILL BE SEEN AS AJAY’S WIFE

A source reveals, “It’s likely that Kajol will play the female lead opposite Ajay in the movie. If she gives her nod, she will essay the role of Taanaji’s wife. Although, essentially it’s a war film, it also focuses on the relationship between the Maratha warrior and his wife.” Since Ajay is producing the magnum opus, this will be home ground for the actress.

“Kajol’s Marathi dialect is perfect and the role suits her. When she heard the part, she was excited about it,” says our source adding, “The mapping, layout, paperwork, designing and planning are happening right now. The makers have locked some locations outside Mumbai and have even started building the sets.”

10 SAAL BAAD!

Ajay and Kajol were last seen together in U Me Aur Hum, which released in 2008. If everything works out, they will reunite on screen after a decade-long gap. In several recent interviews, both, Kajol and Ajay have expressed their desire to team up for a film. It seems Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior might be a treat for all their fans. However, when contacted the film’s spokesperson said, “The casting is still undecided.”