Kajol and Ajay Devgn, to team up again after 10 years? This time for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Headlines

'Your code did not work': IIT graduate's AI-generated cover letter backfires, internet reacts

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

Meet IAS Ashish Gupta, who replaced Tina Dabi as Jaisalmer Collector; reason for UPSC topper's absence revealed

'Bhatta phenk raha hai': Virat Kohli allegedly questions West Indies star's bowling action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Your code did not work': IIT graduate's AI-generated cover letter backfires, internet reacts

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

10 superfoods to increase platelet count in your blood

Youngest players to hit century in Test cricket

5 best juices to improve eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Humility and gratitude: PM Modi marks 9 years of BJP govt in power

Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu but directs states to balance tradition & animal safety

BTS' V parties with BLACKPINK's Lisa at Cannes amid Jennie dating rumors

Rohit Shetty heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue, says ‘there’s blockbuster written in every frame’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

HomeBollywood

spiritual

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, to team up again after 10 years? This time for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay and Kajol were last seen together in U Me Aur Hum, which released in 2008

article-main
Latest News

Nayandeep Rakshit

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Last year, when Ajay Devgn announced Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is set to roll on September 25, he made it clear it would be his biggest home production. With heavy VFX work and a budget of around Rs 150 crore, Ajay, who also plays the lead, is expected to pull out all the stops as far as this period war drama directed by Om Raut is concerned. It will chronicle the life of Tanaji Malusare, a Koli military leader in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army, and is expected to depict his heroic fight in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Along with Ajay, the film will also feature an ensemble cast, which the makers are currently finalising. Strong rumours suggest that the search for the leading lady has finally ended.

KAJOL WILL BE SEEN AS AJAY’S WIFE

A source reveals, “It’s likely that Kajol will play the female lead opposite Ajay in the movie. If she gives her nod, she will essay the role of Taanaji’s wife. Although, essentially it’s a war film, it also focuses on the relationship between the Maratha warrior and his wife.” Since Ajay is producing the magnum opus, this will be home ground for the actress. 

“Kajol’s Marathi dialect is perfect and the role suits her. When she heard the part, she was excited about it,” says our source adding, “The mapping, layout, paperwork, designing and planning are happening right now. The makers have locked some locations outside Mumbai and have even started building the sets.”

10 SAAL BAAD!

Ajay and Kajol were last seen together in U Me Aur Hum, which released in 2008. If everything works out, they will reunite on screen after a decade-long gap. In several recent interviews, both, Kajol and Ajay have expressed their desire to team up for a film. It seems Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior might be a treat for all their fans. However, when contacted the film’s spokesperson said, “The casting is still undecided.”

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Chandrayaan-3, India’s 3rd moon mission successfully launched, watch thrilling video

'Record-breaking' 19-foot burmese python caught in Florida by 22-year-old student, details inside

Meet Trinetra Haldar, Karnataka's first trans woman doctor, quit medicine for acting and will star in Made In Heaven 2

NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

'Your code did not work': IIT graduate's AI-generated cover letter backfires, internet reacts

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE