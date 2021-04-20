In Pic: Nysa Devgn oozes oomph in latest picture that is taking internet by storm

Bollywood star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn on Tuesday turned 18 and the proud parents took to their respective Instagram handles to shower their love and affection on their first born and treat fans with two never-seen-before pictures featuring their daughter, on her special day.

However, it's Nysa's latest photo shared by one of the dedicated fan clubs on Instagram, that is taking the social media world by storm.

"Welcome to adulthood @nysadevgan Happy 18th birthday to you beautiful. May each and every moment of your special day be filled with the same joy and happiness you bring others (sic)," the caption alongside an unseen picture of Nysa Devgn read.

In the picture, Nysa is seen sporting a white crop top teamed with an animal printed short skirt with a teeny-weeny slit on the side. A dash of pink on the lips, tresses left open and blue nail paint completed Nysa's look. She flaunted her well-toned body in the outfit as she struck a pose sitting on a comfortable bed.

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, Nysa's father Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to share a rare photo with his daughter Nysa on her 18th birthday. While extending good wishes to her, Ajay at the same time acknowledged how "small joys" are what matter in life, apparently referring to sharing a frame with his daughter and capturing the happy moment together.

Ajay also mentioned that these "small joys" are the only "break" in these stressful times, of course highlighting how difficult the pandemic has been for humankind.

"Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these. Also, sincere prayer for all those who need healing (sic)."

Kajol, on the other hand, shared a throwback photo holding baby Nysa in her arms while smiling at the camera. Alongside the picture, Kajol wrote, "I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don't tone down ur shine for anyone. I've got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good (sic)."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol were blessed with Nysa in 2003.