Kajol-Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa chooses to wear a short white dress on dinner date - Watch video, pics

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was recently spotted with a friend when she was coming out from a popular Mumbai eatery. She was wearing a white skater dress and kept her gorgeous hair open.

Nysa Devgan was looking beautiful in a simple short dress when paps clicked her on Tuesday night. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded her video on Instagram, which is now going viral. The star kid keeps herself away from the media.

Nysa was holding her phone and wallet.

Recently, according to Hindustan Times, Kajol talked about Nysa and Ajay while speaking to Twinkle Khanna. She stated, ““I have to say that Ajay is very, very, very hands-on. Like, if I have to get up at 7 with Yug for school, half the times he will get up, sit with him, have breakfast with him, send him to school, etc. I don’t have to get up every day. Now, when he’s working out, he sits with him for his classes. He spends a lot of time with the kids; he’s very hands-on.”

She further said, “If she goes out at night, he’s the one waiting up for her to come back, to open the door for her. He’s the one who does all that.”