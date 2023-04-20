Kajol-Ajay Devgn wish Nysa Devgan on her 20th birthday with adorable photos, says 'this is us and our story always'

Credit: Kajol-Ajay Devgn/Instagram

On the occasion of Nysa Devgan's 20th birthday, proud parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn dropped adorable photos with their daughter and penned a touching note. Kajol shared a photo from the recent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening event.

In the picture, Kajol and Nysa can be seen looking at each other. Sharing the post, Kajol wrote, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow."

Meanwhile, Ajay posted throwback photos with Nysa and wrote, "#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby."