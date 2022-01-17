Kajol-Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa stuns in black bodycon dress, see pic

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan often makes headlines as her fan pages keep sharing sexy pictures of the star kid. In the latest picture going viral on social media, she is seen in an off-shoulder black bodycon dress looking at the night sky.

Nysa looks glamorous in the picture with fans showering love and praises on her. Fans reacted to the pictures with comments such as, "You are one of the most beautiful Bollywood kids", "The prettiest girl I've ever seen...", etc.

Check out the viral picture here



In another recent picture shared by the same fan page, Nysa is seen flaunting her assets while sporting a green cropped crochet top featuring a plunging neckline and a front knot.



In a recent conversation with Twinkle Khanna on Tweak India YouTube channel, Kajol shared Ajay's relationship with both their kids - Yug and Nysa. She said, “I have to say that Ajay is very, very, very hands-on. Like, if I have to get up at 7 with Yug for school, half the times he will get up, sit with him, have breakfast with him, send him to school, etc. I don’t have to get up every day. Now, when he’s working out, he sits with him for his classes. He spends a lot of time with the kids; he’s very hands-on. If she goes out at night, he’s the one waiting up for her to come back, to open the door for her. He’s the one who does all that.”

Born in 2003, the hot diva will turn 19 years old in April 2022. Though both Kajol and Ajay have denied Nysa entering the film industry, it would be interesting to see if she follows the footsteps of her parents who have been hugely successful in Bollywood delivering great box-office hits.