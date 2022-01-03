Kajol-Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa sizzles in sexy deep-neck black bold dress, pic goes viral

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa has been raining the temperature on Instagram with her hot and sexy pictures. She sure knows how to look elegant, carry herself in every attire that she chooses.

One of Nysa’s latest pictures has been shared by one of her fan pages. In the photo, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a sizzling hot black dress. Sharing her photo, her fan page wrote, “Such a beauty.” In no time, the picture went viral. Her fans dropped heart and fire emojis under the post.

One of her fans mentioned, “EXCLUSIVE GODDESS,” while the other one said, “Looking so beautiful.” Another fan wrote, “A raving shape of Goddess.” Meanwhile, one social media user expressed his wish and wrote, “I wanna see nysa with aryan khan.”

Take a look:

Earlier on Saturday (January 1), one of her fan pages dropped her beautiful picture on Instagram. Take a look:

Recently, according to Hindustan Times, Kajol talked about Nysa and Ajay while speaking to Twinkle Khanna. She stated, “I have to say that Ajay is very, very, very hands-on. Like, if I have to get up at 7 with Yug for school, half the times he will get up, sit with him, have breakfast with him, send him to school, etc. I don’t have to get up every day. Now, when he’s working out, he sits with him for his classes. He spends a lot of time with the kids; he’s very hands-on.”

She further said, “If she goes out at night, he’s the one waiting up for her to come back, to open the door for her. He’s the one who does all that.”