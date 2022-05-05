Nysa Devgn sizzles in black co-ord set as she attends Dua Lipa's concert with friends

Orhan/Instagram

Nysa Devgn is one of B'Town's most popular celebrity kids. The daughter of Ajay Devgan and Kajol is stunning and elegant. The starlet also enjoys partying and living life to the fullest. Nysa celebrated her 19th birthday just a few days ago and had a blast. She was recently photographed in London having fun while attending a Dua Lipa concert.

Nysa and her pals appeared to be having a blast in photos shared by her friend Orhan Awatramani. Nysa, who was dressed to the nines in a deep-neck top and fitted pants, looked stunning. In fact, the entire gang wore fashionable outfits and served looks. The photo went viral in no time.



Reacting to the post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “Obsessed.” Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand wrote, “Omg Orhan has posted.”



Coming to Nysa's 19th birthday, Ajay Devgn's had the loveliest wish for his darling daughter.



He wrote, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you." He also added the hug emoji. Several followers of the actor then took to the comment section and wished Nysa well.

Nysa, the eldest daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is currently studying in the United Kingdom. While many reports indicate she wants to work in the film industry one day, her famed father recently revealed that not only has she not planned to do so, but she has also voiced a great 'disinterest' in doing so.



In an interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay Devgn was asked if he wants his kids to enter Bollywood, he said, "Whichever, wherever they go, I wouldn't want to ask them to do this or that. Whatever they want to do but they have to believe in it and they have to work harder. They have to be honest about it."