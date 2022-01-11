In Pic: After bold photo in crop top, Kajol-Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn's sexy selfie goes VIRAL

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn is a total stunner. A social media sensation, every photo or video of Nysa shared by her fan pages on social media goes viral in no time. In fact, Nysa's recent mirror selfie, dropped by one of her fans pages on Instagram, is breaking the internet.

In the photo, Nysa is seen smiling from ear to ear as she clicks a mirror selfie in an elevator. Meanwhile, her friend who is accompanying her is seen giving her the side-eye as she looks at herself on the phone and poses for the photo.

In the photo, Nysa Devgn is seen sporting an off white fleece jacket over a navy blue outfit and has her hair tied at styled in a half-up hairstyle. With a casual look, the star kid looked beautiful as she clicked the now-viral selfie.

Soon after the photo surfaced online, a fan took to the comments section and wrote, "Really cutie pie", "Looks like Kajol, man." An Instagram user complimented saying, "Beautiful", "No words for her I think she is natural beauty." A section of users used words such as 'lovely', 'gorgeous' and 'beautiful' to compliment Nysa.

Check out the photo here:

Earlier, Nysa had burned up the internet with a bold photo of herself in a green top.

In the photo, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn was seen flaunting her assets while sporting a green cropped crochet top featuring a plunging neckline and a front knot.

Check out the photo below:



Days ago, Nysa raised the temperatures on social media with her ultra-glamorous photo in a black outfit featuring a plunging neckline. In the photo, Nysa can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a sizzling hot black dress. Sharing her photo, her fan page wrote, “Such a beauty.” In no time, the picture went viral. Her fans dropped heart and fire emojis under the post.

Take a look at the photo:



Nysa Devgn's dramatic physical transformation is stunning and she totally looks Bollywood ready. It will definitely not come as a surprise if her Hindi film debut is announced anytime soon.