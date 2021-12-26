Kajol-Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa parties with friends wearing stunning bodycon dress, photos go VIRAL

Nysa Devgn, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, has been posting photos from a Christmas event on her Instagram account. Nysa, who is presently studying in Switzerland, can be seen partying with her friends in the pictures.

For the occasion, the star kid is dressed in a beautiful bodycon dress.

Take a look-

In 2018, Kajol had told HT the reason behind the decision to send Nysa abroad. “It's really difficult for any parent to be separated from your children, but at the end of the day, it's for their own good,” she had said. The actor did admit, however, that the decision was difficult for her and Ajay. She added, “It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home.”

While many debate if Nysa will follow in her parents' footsteps and pursue a career in Bollywood, her father, Ajay Devgn, stated in 2018 that she will not. He said in an HT interview, “films aren’t part of Nysa’s ambitions in life”.