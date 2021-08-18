Kajal Aggarwal treats fans with photo in hot black bikini, has fun inside swimming pool

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Wednesday shared photos that will take your mid-week blue away. With her photos, Kajal proved that she is a water baby and likes to make some splash in life, literally.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared a photo of herself in a hot black bikini. The actress could be seen channeling her inner child as she splashed water inside a swimming pool while getting clicked. “Happiness is about making your own waves.. You’re only one swim away from a good mood,” she captioned her post.

The actress treated her fans with another bikini photo where her back is facing the camera and her hair is tied up in a bun. She captioned her post as “#susegad.” As per BBC the word Susegad refers to the laid-back attitude of Goans who are mostly in a state of contentment, more like taking a nap in the afternoon. Well, Kajal is definitely letting her hair down and enjoying hr vacation.

The actor’s fans reacted to the posts and showered her with love and praise. “You Are So Beautiful Mam,” wrote one user while another commented, “Sexy queen.” A third user wrote, “Kya hot hai,” while a fourth one commented, “Stunning.”

Kajal who got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu last year recently celebrated her first Teej. She shared a photo from the festivities. The actress was dressed in a green coloured hurts paired with heavy traditional jewellery. She completed her look with a rose maang tika. Kajal also had a circle of henna drawn on her hand. “#firstteej #haryaliteej,” she captioned her post.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in Mumbai on October 30, 2020, in the presence of their immediate families.