Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu become parents to baby boy

Credit: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Fans have been wishing the couple with congratulatory messages on social media.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shares this news on Instagram. He wrote, "congratulations to #kajalagarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu as they are blessed with a baby boy." On his post, a number of people congratulated the couple. One of them wrote, "Felicitations greetings and good wishes u3. Prayers for speedy recovery." The second person wrote, "Congratulations to them a lot."

Earlier, she had penned an appreciation knot for her husband. She wrote, “Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for. Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all. Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well !”

She added. “In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to.”