Kajal Aggarwal expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu - Check out post

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her spouse Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child together. Kitchlu shared a lovely snapshot of Kajal on January 1 and said why he is looking forward to 2022. He wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022," and signed off with a pregnant woman emoticon, cryptically revealing the good news.

His friends and Kajal's admirers congratulated him as soon as he announced the news.

Take a look at the viral post here-

A few hours before that he posted a lovely photo with Kajal and captioned it, “#happynewyear2022 Wishing everyone good health, peace, and love."

Kajal, on the other hand, is yet to make the news official on her social media accounts. Her fans, on the other hand, speculated that she was pregnant after her New Year's post. Kajal took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to wish her admirers a happy new year.

The picture had Gautam holding Kajal and placing his hands on her belly . “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about how she fell in love with Gautam, Kajal had said in a 2020 interview with Vogue, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”