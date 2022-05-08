Kajal Aggarwal copies poem on Mother's Day, writer files copyright infringement complaint

Credit: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who recently became a mother, shared a poem on the occasion of Mother’s Day, on Instagram. However, as soon as her post circulated, a social user media user accused her of copying the poem.

A social media user Sarah, on Sunday, took to Instagram and filed a copyright infringement complaint against the actress for copying her poem. Sharing the poem, the actress wrote, “A poem for my mum with all the things I’ve wanted to say since I became a mother. I love you @vinayagg2060 you’re the most special person in my life! Thank you for being the best nani to Neil.”

Sasha took screenshots and wrote, “My Dear Mum poem passed off as original work by Kajal Aggarwal, even the caption is coped with a few words swapped out haha. If anyone has time to comment on her post asking her to give me credit, would hugely appreciate it!! Hopefully a misunderstanding.”

In another Insta story, she wrote, “Wow, thanks for the support, everyone! Hopefully, it's just a misunderstanding! I submitted a copyright infringement report via Instagram anyway, which should encourage for credit to be given.”

Meanwhile, the actress shared photo with her baby and wrote, “Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts.”

“I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that,” she concluded.